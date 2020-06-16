Online application submission dates of exams extended, says National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the last dates of submission of online application forms for various examinations to be conducted by the agency.

The dates have been revised from June 15 to June 30 for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance examination, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET) and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET).

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserted that the step was taken in view of many requests received from the students and the hardships faced by them due to the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic.

"In view of many requests received from the students and the hardships faced by them due to #COVID19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various examinations," he tweeted.

Earlier, the date was extended from May 31 to June 15.

The submission of the forms shall be accepted till 5 pm and the submission of fee up to 11.50 pm said the NTA said. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in later on, it added.