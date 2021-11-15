हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Only rich got Padma awards through lobbying before PM Narendra Modi era: Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade

Padma awards were given only to people from elite circles who spoke flawless English, said Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Only rich got Padma awards through lobbying before PM Narendra Modi era: Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade

Panaji: Under previous regimes, the prestigious Padma awards were given only to people from elite circles who spoke flawless English and had a lot of political clouts, while under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership, the underprivileged have also been presented with the award, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

He said: "Earlier, the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and other awards were presented to only rich people. Ordinary people never received this award until now when so many common people received the award from the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of our Hon`ble Prime Minister and Home Minister."

"Therefore, people love PM Modi from their heart. Only those belonging to hi-fi societies, and are used to lobbying for Padma awards do not appreciate him," he said.

"These awards were earlier given only to the rich, who had several important political connections. Today, a woman who does not wear chappals has also received the Padma Shri. This government recognises even poor people`s contribution to society and awards them. Show me even one photo of common people being awarded during the tenure of the Congress," he added.

Talking about India`s need for firm leadership and citing the example of a collapsing Afghanistan, Tanavade said: "I feel that people of this country know what kind of a government they want. If the leader of the country is firm, then the country makes progress, otherwise, it creates an Afghanistan-like situation. If there is firm leadership, then the country also becomes firm."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiPadma awardsBJPSadanand Shet Tanavade
Next
Story

People visiting doctors in Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad for air-pollution ailments double in a week: Survey

Must Watch

PT7M32S

DNA: What can Indian team learn from the Australian cricket team?