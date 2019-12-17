हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Nath Kovind

Opposition delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks rollback of Citizenship Act

The opposition delegation also included Samajwadi Party`s Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK`s T.R. Baalu, Trinamool Congress` Derek O`Brien, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist`s Sitaram Yechuri.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Amid the protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a delegation of 19 opposition leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to ask the Narendra Modi government roll back the legislation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress` interim President Sonia Gandhi said that the whole country is agitating on the CAA, and the opposition was anguished with the police action against the protesters in the northeast and in Delhi.

"Delhi is an example where the police has trespassed into the Jamia women`s hostel and dragged them out.... they have beaten up students mercilessly, you have seen that the Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people`s voices," she said.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "the government knew that what is going to happen but did nothing on it, and in Assam five people have died and many have bullet wounds".

The opposition leaders assembled at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament House before proceeding to the Rashtrapati Bhavan with Sonia Gandhi leading them.

The opposition delegation also included Samajwadi Party`s Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK`s T.R. Baalu, Trinamool Congress` Derek O`Brien, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist`s Sitaram Yechuri.

Ram Nath KovindCitizenship Amendment ActSonia GandhiRahul GandhiNarendra Gandhi
