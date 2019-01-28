OROP means 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka' for Congress, says Amit Shah

UNA: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP President Amit Shah addressed a Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The Panna Pramukh model of the BJP has played an important role in helping the party widen its base across the country. As part of the model, a pramukh (or prabhari) is appointed and he/she is given a panna (page) of names of 8-12 families. The primary job of the pramukh is to focus on these families in order to create a larger vote base for the party.

Amit Shah started his address with a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that for them One Rank One Pension (OROP) means Only Rahul and Only Priyanka, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had successfully delivered on his promise of OROP within a year of coming to power.

BJP President Amit Shah in Una: #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/qgkU0W9qpc — ANI (@ANI) 28 January 2019

"When BJP government was formed, within one year Modi ji delivered on his promise on One rank one pension (OROP). Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave 'only Rahul only Priyanka, one rank one pension'," the BJP president was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amit Shah also took a potshot at the Congress for failing to eradicate poverty from the country, though they remained in power for 55 years. “Even today, Congress president in his speeches bring up the issue of poverty, however, I want to ask Rahul baba what did Congress govt do for 55 years. It’s only us who are taking measures for eradication of poverty. They couldn’t even provide a gas cylinder to every house in the country,” remarked the senior BJP leader.

Amit Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi for supporting those students who are accused of raising anti-national slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University. He added that Prime Minister Modi promotes 'Make in India' through his policies and actions, while Rahul Gandhi is busy with his 'Break in India' agenda.

(with agency inputs)