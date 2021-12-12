'Our teams took necessary steps': Twitter responds after PM Narendra Modi's account ‘briefly’ hacked

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Sunday said that it has an open line of communication 24x7 with the Prime Minister's Office and that it took necessary steps after PM Narendra Modi’s account was 'briefly' hacked.

Twitter also stated that no other accounts were impacted at that point in time.

The clarification from Twitter came after the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) confirmed that PM Narendra Modi`s personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised."

We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office & our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our probe revealed that there're no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time: Twitter spox — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister`s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India`s said in a tweet later, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

According to reports, PM Modi's Twitter account was compromised over FAKE bitcoin claims that India has adopted it as a legal tender. Soon, #Hacked began trending in India on Twitter.

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of PM Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement, according to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of PM Modi`s personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

Live TV