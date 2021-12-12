हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

'Our teams took necessary steps': Twitter responds after PM Narendra Modi's account ‘briefly’ hacked

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister`s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India`s said in a tweet later, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

&#039;Our teams took necessary steps&#039;: Twitter responds after PM Narendra Modi&#039;s account ‘briefly’ hacked

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Sunday said that it has an open line of communication 24x7 with the Prime Minister's Office and that it took necessary steps after PM Narendra Modi’s account was 'briefly' hacked.

Twitter also stated that no other accounts were impacted at that point in time.

The clarification from Twitter came after the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) confirmed that PM Narendra Modi`s personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised."

 

 

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister`s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India`s said in a tweet later, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

According to reports, PM Modi's Twitter account was compromised over FAKE bitcoin claims that India has adopted it as a legal tender. Soon, #Hacked began trending in India on Twitter. 

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of PM Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement, according to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of PM Modi`s personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiTwitterPM Narendra ModiPM Modi's Twitter hackedIndia
Next
Story

Yogi govt has constructed over 15,000 km of rural roads so far

Must Watch

PT21M58S

The ashes of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat immersed in Ganga