P Chidambaram kept at CBI headquarters the inauguration of which he attended as home minister in 2011

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case, had once inaugurated the headquarters of the central probe agency during his tenure as Home Minister in 2011.

A video footage shared by news agency ANI shows the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh greeting a gathering and inaugurating the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital on June 30, 2011. P Chidambaram was the special guest during the event.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Interestingly in 2010, the CBI had arrested BJP leader and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Shah was also sent to jail.

Following his dramatic arrest in the INX media case late on Wednesday, Chidambaram was kept at the CBI headquarters. He was reportedly put up in "Lock-up suite 3" of the CBI building. He was arrested from his Jor Bagh house in south Delhi by the CBI officials who even climbed a wall in their attempts to get to him.

The former finance minister will be produced before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today.