It is the artisans who work day and night to keep traditional arts and crafts of Kashmir alive in the valley. Walnut wood craftsman Ghulam Nabi Dar was recently honored with the 'Padma Shri', India's fourth-highest civilian award. The recognition of their hard work has sparked new interest in this art among the youth.

72-year-old Ghulam Nabi Dar, an expert in walnut woodwork, has suddenly become an inspiration for hundreds of youths in the Kashmir Valley after being awarded the Padma Shri. He has been creating masterpieces in wood carving for over six decades and has received various accolades and awards for his fine work.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, Padma Shri, said, "After the award, people are coming to me to learn this art, and I am also very keen to teach them. I am really interested in teaching the youth."

Dar lives in downtown Srinagar's Safa Kadal area and has been associated with this craft for decades. His handmade items are sold to people across the world. He is the best in walnut woodwork as he never compromises with the quality of work. According to Dar, he was ten years old when he started this art.

Dar says the government needs to intervene now to protect this art and ensure it is not destroyed. He requested the government to establish a comprehensive institute or workshop to train and encourage young artisans to safeguard the future of wood carving in the Kashmir Valley. Dar wants to pass on all his skills to the younger generation to safeguard this art.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, Padma Shri, further said, “I started when I was ten years old. We were a poor family, and for the first ten years, I learned the craft, and later started working on my own. My teachers taught me well. I consider myself a student and keep learning every day. When someone gets an award or recognition, it helps in building morale. We need to save this craft, and I am ensuring that my children learn it, and I hope others will also take it up.”

While the Padma Shri award has recognized Dar's years of hard work, it has also given hope that this craft will live forever.