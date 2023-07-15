trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636015
'Pakistan Is Fooling Itself': On Chandrayaan-3, Pakistani Experts BIG EXPOSE Of Own Country

Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-origin businessman residing in the United States, shared his views on a show hosted by Pakistani journalist Arzu Kazmi.

Chandrayaan-3: The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, has sparked global discussions about India's prowess. Major countries worldwide have taken notice of this mission by ISRO. The entire nation is filled with pride over the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. However, the atmosphere in Pakistan seems to be focused not on any achievement of their own but rather on celebrating the loan received from the IMF. Amidst these contrasting situations, a Pakistani expert has openly criticized his own country.

Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-origin businessman residing in the United States, shared his views on a show hosted by Pakistani journalist Arzu Kazmi. While praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tarar openly expressed his disapproval of Pakistan's approach and policies. He remarked that Pakistan is fooling its own people.

Tarar advised the Pakistani youth to observe Indian media closely, stating that they can learn from India's development and contribute to Pakistan's betterment in the future. He suggested that Pakistan should learn from India, and if they feel ashamed to do so, they can even emulate Bangladesh. Praising PM Modi's leadership, Tarar acknowledged that Modi has gifted India with nationalism while Pakistan is simply fooling itself.

It's worth mentioning that India's historic launch of Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar mission, using the GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket, has garnered significant attention. This launch sets the foundation for India's ambitious Gaganyaan program, aimed at sending humans into space.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is fully committed to its ambitious project, Gaganyaan, and the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 further strengthens its determination. Under this mission, three individuals will be taken to a 400-kilometer orbit for three days and then safely returned to Earth. On July 14, the 44.3-meter-long GSLV MkIII-M1 rocket, capable of safely transporting humans to space, will accompany Chandrayaan-3 into space.

