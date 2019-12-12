Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

New Delhi: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Contro (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Pakistani Army initiated an unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC at around 11.40 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

In its nefarious attempts to disrupt peace in the Kashmir valley, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 2,500 times from January to November 15, 2019, in the border areas of J&K along the LoC. Pakistani Army continues to make civilians their targets even as the Indian Army has valorously countered their every attempt to ensue unrest in the valley.

There has also been a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre decide to abrogate Article 370 in J&K, ending the erstwhile state's special status.

More than 350 ceasefire violations took place in October 2019, which were the highest in the 10 months of 2019, the Indian Army said. The other time when Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation crossed the 300-mark was in August 2019, when India revoked Article 370.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire almost every day for the past three months in the districts of Hiranagar, Akhnoor, Sundarbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Mendhar, Poonch, Uri and Kupwara.