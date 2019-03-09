Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday evening resorted to ceasefire violation in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the Indian Army to retaliate.

The first ceasefire violation took place along the Line of Control (LoC) at Keri Battal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district and the second incident occurred at Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Rajouri district at about 6 pm. The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Sunderbani sector, as reported by news agency PTI quoting a defence spokesperson.

However, there has been no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.

A police officer was injured on Friday evening when a mortar shell exploded in Shahpur sector which, along with nearby Kerni sector in Poonch district, witnessed heavy artillery and small arms firing from across the border.

There has been an increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then, according to PTI.