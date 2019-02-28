Pakistan to release IAF pilot: India's pressure works, Twitter celebrates

New Delhi: After India's strong message to Pakistan for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's immediate release, Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the IAF pilot in his country's custody would be returned home on Friday.

Twitter, which had rallied behind India in demanding the immediate release of the IAF pilot, erupted in celebration with most hailing the valour and bravery of Wing Commander Varthaman in the face of adversity.

Huge diplomatic win by India & at this moment I can only think of #AbhinandanVarthaman 's family who will be very Happy to see him tomorrow. #JaiHind #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — vinay viveka vardhan (@vinayvardhan02) February 28, 2019

Pak had no option but to release Wg Cdr #AbhinandanVarthaman as per Int'l norms, so stop calling it as 'peace gesture'. Goodwill gesture would actually be when Pak hands over Masood Azhar & Hafiz Saeed to India. — ???? DESH #PKMKB (@devrajshukla) February 28, 2019

#AbhinandanMyHero Our hero #Abhinandan to return home tommorow. Big diplomatic win for India. Pakistan has surrendered before the war. pic.twitter.com/MFvFo9vTl4 — ???? CA Rajesh Saini ???? (@RajeshSaini6497) February 28, 2019

Pak clearly bogged down by intl pressure, USA in particular. Imran released the statement #Abhinandan post Donald Trump's statement that 'a good news will follow shortly'. — ajay nagvekar (@ajaynagvekar) February 28, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan will return home on Friday through the Wagah border. His release his unconditional.