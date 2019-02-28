हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

Pakistan to release IAF pilot: India's pressure works, Twitter celebrates

Twitter, which had rallied behind India in demanding the immediate release of the IAF pilot, has erupted in celebration

IANS Photo

New Delhi: After India's strong message to Pakistan for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's immediate release, Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the IAF pilot in his country's custody would be returned home on Friday.

Twitter, which had rallied behind India in demanding the immediate release of the IAF pilot, erupted in celebration with most hailing the valour and bravery of Wing Commander Varthaman in the face of adversity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wing Commander Abhinandan will return home on Friday through the Wagah border. His release his unconditional.

Politicos welcome Pakistan's announcement to release captured IAF pilot: Here are some quick reactions

