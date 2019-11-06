Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district

Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The firing took place along the Line of Control (LoC) at Hira Nagar sector of the district.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
