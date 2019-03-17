Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked firing took place at 6.30 pm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of the district, as reported by news agency ANI.

Mortar shelling and firing from small arms from across the LoC started in the sector prompting effective retaliation by the Army, news agency PTI reported quoting a defence spokesperson. He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, which was still continuing when the last reports came in.

There has been a rise in ceasefire violation after India's preemptive air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot on February 26, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

At least four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

with PTI inputs