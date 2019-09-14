close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani Army shows white flag and retrieves bodies of two soldiers killed in cross-border firing - watch video

Pakistani Army on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on September 11.

Pakistani Army shows white flag and retrieves bodies of two soldiers killed in cross-border firing - watch video
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Poonch: Pakistani Army on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on September 11.

Troops of the Pakistani Army reached the Hazipur sector in Jammu and Kashmir and retrieved their dead personnel after showing a white flag, a symbol denoting truce or surrender.

(Video Courtesy: ANI)

On Wednesday, Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violation in Hazipur sector along the Line of Control (LoC). India had retaliated befittingly, resulting in the death of two of Pakistani soldiers.

Refusing to deter from its nefarious antics, Pakistan on Saturday again resorted to ceasefire violation in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army posted along the Line of Control (LoC) is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani troops.

On September 8, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. That was the fifth ceasefire violation attempt by Pakistani troops in the last 24 hours,

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPakistanceasefire violationIndian Armywhite flag
Next
Story

'Hindi Diwas ki badhaiyaan': PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah greet nation

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Home Minister Amit Shah did cleanliness in AIIMS during BJP's 'Seva Saptaah'