Pakistani Army shows white flag and retrieves bodies of two soldiers killed in cross-border firing - watch video

Poonch: Pakistani Army on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on September 11.

Troops of the Pakistani Army reached the Hazipur sector in Jammu and Kashmir and retrieved their dead personnel after showing a white flag, a symbol denoting truce or surrender.

#WATCH Hajipur Sector: Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of their killed personnel after showing white flag. (10.9.19/11.9.19) pic.twitter.com/1AOnGalNkO — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

(Video Courtesy: ANI)

On Wednesday, Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violation in Hazipur sector along the Line of Control (LoC). India had retaliated befittingly, resulting in the death of two of Pakistani soldiers.

Refusing to deter from its nefarious antics, Pakistan on Saturday again resorted to ceasefire violation in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army posted along the Line of Control (LoC) is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani troops.

On September 8, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. That was the fifth ceasefire violation attempt by Pakistani troops in the last 24 hours,