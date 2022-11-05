Pakistani Hindu refugees in Gujarat to vote for 1st time in Assembly polls - Here's what it means

New Delhi: This time in Gujarat Assembly elections, thousands of Pakistani Hindu refugees who were granted citizenship in the past 5 years will come out to vote. This has sparked discussions and debates on the influence their votes will bear on Gujarat poll results. As per media reports, the Ahmedabad Collector's Office has provided Indian citizenship to 1032 Hindus from Pakistan since 2016. Hindus being a minority in Pakistan often face persecution and many flee to come to seek refuge in India.

Who has the authority to grant citizenship to refugees?

The Collector's Office has the ability to issue Indian citizenship documents to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Parsis who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The process will only be completed if the Centre and State Intelligence approve it.

Earlier in August, State Home Minster Harsh Sanghavi had issued certificates of Indian citizenship to 40 Hindu refugees from Pakistan.

One of the refugees Dilip Maheshwari, while speaking to Times Of India, said that he was delighted to vote in India for the first time and elect a new government in Gujarat.

Gujarat elections

For 89 seats, the voting will be held on 1st December and 93 seats will go to the polls on 5th December while the counting of votes in Gujarat will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. Various political parties have made intense preparations for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to save its government in the state. On the other hand, Congress is preparing to return to power after 27 years.