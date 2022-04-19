हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hindu Bangladeshi refugees

63 Hindu Bangladeshi refugee families allotted residential and agricultural land papers in UP

UP CM Yogi on Tuesday distributed residential and agricultural land papers to 63 Hindu refugee families from Bangladesh, reported ANI.

LUCKNOW: Keeping his earlier promise of helping the Hindu refugee families expelled from Bangladesh and Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed residential and agricultural land papers to 63 Hindu refugee families from Bangladesh.

According to news agency ANI, Chief Minister distributed the agricultural and residential land with their official papers along with letters for houses under the 'Mukhayamantri Awaas Yojana' to rehabilitate 63 refugee families from Bangladesh in the state capital Lucknow.

 

 

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier promised to accommodate Hindus expelled from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them residential and agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister had said that such families will be allotted the state government land freed from encroachers.

CM Yogi had said that all the land freed from "encroachers" will be brought under a 'land bank' and these pieces of land will be used for setting up schools, industries and other businesses and for the rehabilitation of Hindu refugees from the two countries.

