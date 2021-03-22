हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh approaches SC, seeks CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The petition he filed was also about his transfer to Home Guard Department.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh filed a petition before the Supreme court demanding a CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The petition he filed was also about his transfer to Home Guard Department.

Earlier in the day, Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.

Under flak for the handling of the recent bomb scare, the Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Days after he was shunted out, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations. The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV on February 25.

