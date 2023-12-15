Parliament Security Breach Case: Can Damaged Phones of the Accused Provide Evidence? Find Out Here

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted a 7-day police remand for Lalit Jha, identified as the 'Master Mind' behind the Parliament security breach. After fleeing the scene, Jha reached Nagor, Rajasthan, where he deliberately destroyed the cell phones of four individuals involved in the security breach at Parliament.

Despite Jha's attempt to erase all contacts, images, WhatsApp chats, and call logs from the phones, security agencies are confident in their ability to recover this data. Given the national security implications of the case, the government will directly engage with service providers and the companies whose apps were utilized by the accused. This direct interaction aims to obtain the necessary data essential for advancing the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police To Recreate Scene To Uncover Parliamentary Security Lapses

The special cell of the Delhi police will now recreate the scenes to uncover how 2 accused- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached the security of the Parliament and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters while two other accused Neelam and Amol released the same yellow smoke from canisters and protested outside the parliament.

Police will answer the question of how the accused bought the smoke cans through a security check. Delhi Police's investigation has already unveiled that two pairs of shoes were custom-made in Lucknow. The accused had discovered that shoes were not subjected to scrutiny in Parliament, making it a convenient method to conceal a smoke canister for easy entry.

According to sources, the police interrogation revealed that the planning for the attack had been underway for several months. Due to the necessity of an entry pass for Parliament, which was not readily available, Lalit had approached individuals capable of securing the pass to facilitate their entry.

Reports indicate that Lalit, from a hotel in Rajasthan, closely monitored unfolding events and police activities through news channels. To delve deeper into the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has assembled six teams assigned to investigate locations associated with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana.