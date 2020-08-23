हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Part of under-construction flyover collapses at Gurugram's Sohna Road, no injuries reported

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed at Sohna Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday (August 22) night. A slab of the flyover being constructed between Subhash Chowk and Bhondsi collapsed on the road, however, no one got injured.

Part of under-construction flyover collapses at Gurugram&#039;s Sohna Road, no injuries reported

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed at Sohna Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday (August 22) night. A slab of the flyover being constructed between Subhash Chowk and Bhondsi collapsed on the road, however, no one got injured.

Gurugram Police and officials of the company involved in the construction of the bridge reached the spot to probe the matter. A serious accident was averted as the incident happened at night time and traffic volume was low since markets and offices in Gurugram were closed due to the weekend lockdown imposed by Haryana government to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the state.

The Sohna road project is 21.66 km-long and it is being constructed in two packages. The first part includes an underpass and an elevated road from Subhash Chowk in Gurugram towards Badshahpur covering 6 km. The section that came crashing down on Saturday night was a part of the first package.

Tags:
HaryanaSohna RoadFlyover
Next
Story

India should lead digital gaming sector, develop games inspired by its culture, folk tales: PM Narendra Modi
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M15S

Video: Pakistan reveals Dawood Ibrahim's location