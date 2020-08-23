Part of under-construction flyover collapses at Gurugram's Sohna Road, no injuries reported

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed at Sohna Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday (August 22) night. A slab of the flyover being constructed between Subhash Chowk and Bhondsi collapsed on the road, however, no one got injured.

Gurugram Police and officials of the company involved in the construction of the bridge reached the spot to probe the matter. A serious accident was averted as the incident happened at night time and traffic volume was low since markets and offices in Gurugram were closed due to the weekend lockdown imposed by Haryana government to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the state.

The Sohna road project is 21.66 km-long and it is being constructed in two packages. The first part includes an underpass and an elevated road from Subhash Chowk in Gurugram towards Badshahpur covering 6 km. The section that came crashing down on Saturday night was a part of the first package.