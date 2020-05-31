People paying serious attention to Yoga from Hollywood to Haridwar amid COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 31, 2020) during his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat said that the people from 'Hollywood to Haridwar' are paying serious attention to Yoga during the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said, "During the present Corona pandemic it is being observed from Hollywood to Haridwar that, while staying at home, people are paying serious attention to 'Yoga'. People everywhere want to know more about 'Yoga' and along with it 'Ayurveda' and adopt it as a way of life."

He said that many people who have never practiced yoga, have either joined online yoga classes, or are also learning yoga through online videos.

"Truly, yoga is good for community, immunity, and unity," said PM Modi.

PM Modi in his address mentioned International Yoga Day and said that as yoga is getting integrated with people's lives, the awareness about their health, is also continuously on the rise among them.

"Yoga becomes all the more important because this virus affects our respiratory system maximally. In yoga, there are many types of Pranayama that strengthen the respiratory system; the beneficial effects of which we have been witnessing for long," said PM Modi.

"Most people will be familiar with 'Kapalbhati' and 'Anulom-Vilom Pranayam'. But there are many other forms of Pranayamas like 'Bhastrika', 'Sheetali', 'Bhramari' etc, which also have many benefits. By the way, the Ministry of AYUSH has also done a unique experiment this time to increase the practice of yoga in your life. The Ministry of AYUSH has started its International Video Blog competition entitled My Life, My Yoga."

PM Modi informed that not only Indians but people from all over the world can participate in this competition.

He said that in order to participate in this International Video Blog competition, you will have to make a three-minute video and upload it.

In this video, you have to show performing Yoga, or Asana, that you usually do and also tell about the changes that have taken place in your life through yoga.

PM Modi requested everyone to participate in the competition, and be a part of the International Yoga Day.

He said that these are time tested techniques, which have their own distinct significance.

PM also opined that the fight against coronavirus is a 'long one' and the Centre is taking all necessary steps to look into problems faced by the people of the country.