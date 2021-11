New Delhi: People’s Liberation Army Manipur and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush that killed seven people including the Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit on Saturday (November 13).

Earlier today, the Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

(This is a breaking story.)

Live TV