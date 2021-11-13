PM Narendra Modi condemns terrorist attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur that killed 5 soldiers, 2 of their family members

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 13, 2021) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," said PM Narendra Modi in a tweet.

Additionally, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the terrorist attack. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the Defence Minister.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle`s convoy. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice."

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday.

According to sources, four others are reported to be injured in the incident. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station in Churachandpur district of Manipur. Further details awaited.

