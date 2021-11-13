Assam Rifles' convoy attacked in Manipur, Commanding Officer, his family, 3 personnel feared dead

New Delhi: The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit has been attacked by the militants in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday (November 13, 2021). As per the initial reports, six people including the Commanding Officer, his wife, minor son, and three other personnel are feared dead.

The militants attacked the convoy when the convoy of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in Churachandpur, the district which borders Myanmar.

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh condemned the 'cowardly attack' and said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice."

Further details are awaited.

