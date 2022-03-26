हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Photo Maine Kheenchi,' says Smriti Irani, 'but credit went to...'

Irani said the picture featuring PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National President JP Nadda, was taken by her at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath. However, most media houses attributed the picture to a news agency.

&#039;Photo Maine Kheenchi,&#039; says Smriti Irani, &#039;but credit went to...&#039;

New Delhi: In an unusual revelation Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (March 26) said that a newspaper gave credit for a photo to news agency ANI while it was clicked by her.

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani posted the image of the photograph printed in the newspaper that features PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National President JP Nadda at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term.

The tweet is going viral on the microblogging site and has already garnered 55k likes. Meanwhile, Twitteratis are replying with funny comments and receiving counter replies from Union Minister. Check out some funny replies here.

The image was originally shared by Smriti Irani on Twitter on March 25 with the caption 'My Family, BJP Family' in Hindi.

