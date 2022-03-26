'Photo Maine Kheenchi,' says Smriti Irani, 'but credit went to...'

New Delhi: In an unusual revelation Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (March 26) said that a newspaper gave credit for a photo to news agency ANI while it was clicked by her.

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani posted the image of the photograph printed in the newspaper that features PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National President JP Nadda at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term.

photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya pic.twitter.com/gYW3u8mGSA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2022

The tweet is going viral on the microblogging site and has already garnered 55k likes. Meanwhile, Twitteratis are replying with funny comments and receiving counter replies from Union Minister. Check out some funny replies here.

Because your name is IrANI - they may have gotten confused. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) March 26, 2022

यह तो सरासर ग़लत बात है..आप साधारण नागरिक होते हुये एक ऐतिहासिक फ़ोटो की Credit ले रहे हो और उधर राजकुमार/राजकुमारी ने एक ऐतिहासिक पार्टी “फूँक” दी पर फिर भी आज तक Credit नहीं ली — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 26, 2022

@AniruddhasT @gujjutweeter ANI cameras anyways can't take such quality pics — Parag Agrawal (@parag_agrawal) March 26, 2022

The image was originally shared by Smriti Irani on Twitter on March 25 with the caption 'My Family, BJP Family' in Hindi.