Pick corona wali body: Delhi Police teach lesson to lockdown violators with dummy set-up

New Delhi: We saw how the Tamil Nadu Police came out with a unique trick to teach a lesson to lockdown violators by making them sit with fake coronavirus COVID-19 patient inside an ambulance to instil fear among them. The coronavirus awareness skit enacted by Tirupur Police on three teenagers, who were seen taking a fun scooter ride, without wearing helmets, had attracted eyeballs and had gone viral on social media.

And now, following the footsteps, the Delhi Police has also come out with a distinctive yet comical way of tackling violators who are unnecessarily taking to streets during the lockdown. The police made violators carry a dummy dead body on their shoulder as a punishment.

The incident reportedly took place at east Delhi's Madhu Vihar last week.

A video, which captured the incident, shows a sub-inspector stopping bike-borne youths and directed them to help the police carry the dead body of a COVID-19 patient to a cremation ground. Upon hearing the police direction, the youth initially tried to run away from the site but were caught and made to pick the 'corona wali body', not realising that it was a dummy set-up.

The youth were allowed to go back home after an assurance that they will not step out of their homes and will adhere to lockdown guidelines.

The police have been coming out with every possible trick and methods to ensure that people stay indoors and do not step out unnecessarily during the lockdown period. From dressing up as Yamraj to wearing coronavirus helmets to writing songs and offering flowers, we have seen the police are exploring innovative methods to spread awareness about the pandemic.