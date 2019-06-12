close

Piyush Goyal appointed as Deputy leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot will be leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha.

Piyush Goyal appointed as Deputy leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha

BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee has been constituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as Deputy leader of the party in Lower House of Parliament.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot will be leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha and Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has been appointed Deputy leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha. Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. Before becoming the Union Minister, Goyal was the National Treasurer of the BJP. The two-time Rajya Sabha lawmaker will succeed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has won Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib.

Gehlot, who became a Rajya Sabha member in 2012 and was re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh in 2018, will succeed former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. It is to be noted that Jaitley has opted out of Modi-2.0 government due to ill-health. Gehlot is also a part of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions.

BJP MP from Dharwad parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, Prahlad Joshi, has been appointed the Chief Whip of the government. Arjun Ram Meghwal will be government Deputy Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, while V Meraleedheeran has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Rajya Sabha. Dr Sanjay Jaisawal has been appointed as BJP's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya will be the party's Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha.

