Patna: JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fighting against corruption but instead, fighting against leaders of the opposition who are challenging him.

"PM Narendra Modi is taking action against those who are objecting to him. He sends central investigating agencies against them and tries to frame them. In case of those who have joined the BJP, they become neat and clean like they took a bath in the washing machine," he said.

"People of the world know B.S. Yediyurappa is a corrupt politician. Still, BJP made him Chief Minister of Karnataka. BJP should introspect on its own and then give certificates to others," he alleged.

Asked whether Nitish Kumar will be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he categorically denied it. The JD-U started the preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and called for a meeting to finalise the agenda for its two days national Executive Committee meeting.