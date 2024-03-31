‘PM Is Trying Match-Fixing In LS Polls...’: Rahul Gandhi At INDI Alliance Rally In Delhi

New Delhi: During the "Loktantra Bachao (Save Democracy)" rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the INDIA bloc came together to demonstrate Opposition's unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha elections. While speaking at the rally he drew an analogy from ongoing IPL cricket matches, Rahul said, "Today, IPL matches are underway. When umpires face pressure, players are purchased, and captains are intimidated into winning matches, it is termed as match-fixing in cricket. Similarly, as we approach the Lok Sabha polls, the umpires were handpicked by PM Modi," he stated.

Rahul took a dig at the Modi-led centre saying that if the BJP is re-elected there will be chaos and turmoil in the country. "... If BJP wins these fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember this," he added. Rahul further claimed that unless the BJP resort to using EVMs, 'match-fixing', exploiting social media, and exerting pressure on the press, they are unable to secure more than 180 seats.

‘By abolishing the Constitution, they want to snatch your wealth from you,’ said Gandhi emphasizing that the nation's farmers, youth, underprivileged individuals, and small-scale traders have not experienced any advantages from demonetization and GST. He added that the country is facing its highest unemployment rate in 40 years. A small fraction of the population possesses most of the nation's wealth.

He announced the agenda of the Congress is to address the topics of caste-based census, MSP for farmers, and unemployment. He said that these are the most pressuring issues that confronts the nation. Rahul urged the voters to not fall for these manipulation techniques, instead vote to safeguard the democracy and the Constitution.

'BJP And RSS Are Like Poison'

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge initiated his speech by summoning the conscience of the public. He said, " You must choose between democracy and dictatorship... Those advocating for dictatorship must be kicked out from the nation...” He further said that the BJP and RSS are like poison, and they are fatal for the nation.

"This platform exemplifies 'unity in diversity'. The diversity within us is unified, which is why this gathering has been arranged. “The sole objective of this assembly is to bring together the opposition," stated Kharge. PM Modi opposes democracy; he subscribes to authoritarian principles, he added.