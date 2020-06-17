PM Modi calls all-party meet on June 19 to discuss India-China issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17) decided to hold an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the India-China border issue following the violent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said, "In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 p.m. on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting."

The virtual meeting will be held at 5 pm on June 19 in which issues related to the face-off between the Indian forces and Chinese People`s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers at patrolling point number 14 in eastern Ladakh will be discussed. The presidents of various parties will participate in the meeting.

Notably, the attack on Indian Army personnel by the Chinese PLA happened on Monday night and continued for almost six to seven hours.

According to reports, Indian helicopters on Tuesday flew around 16 times to bring bodies and injured Indian Army personnel from the site of the attack in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Indian Army issued a statement saying, "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."