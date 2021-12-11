PM Modi inaugurates Saryu canal project; invites farmers to watch Dec 16 programme on natural farming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 11) invited India’s farmers to attend a mega programme on natural farming to be held on December 16. The PM was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Balarampur.

I invite farmers from across the country to watch the mega programme on natural farming on December 16, said Modi.

The statements come as protesting farmers started returning home after more than a year of agitation against the three controversial farm laws.

Farmers’ unions and the central government were at odds with each other after the BJP led NDA government passed three farm laws that triggered outrage among farmers.

The Centre after several rounds of failed talks took back the laws on November 19. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed by the parliament later.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Saryu canal project in UP's Balrampur for providing water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land.

While speaking in a rally in the poll-bound state, Modi addressed the issue of water scarcity and talked about the history of the project.

“You would be shocked to know that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project began in 1978 but for decades, the project was never completed. Costs increased and so did people’s woes,” said Modi.

“The swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with our Government’s commitment to complete long-pending projects and also harness our water resources for the benefit of our farmers and to further ‘Ease of Living,” Modi added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV