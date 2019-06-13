PM Modi meets China's Xi Jinping, discusses Pakistan, Masood Azhar and Bank of China

NEW DELHI: Discussion on Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, and Bank of China featured in the delegation-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Thursday.

This was the first meeting of the two leaders after Prime Minister's re-election. President Jinping congratulated PM Modi for his victory and stated that “this is reflective of aspirations and trust of people of India.” The two world leaders also discussed a full spectrum of bilateral relations and vowed to work together to improve the economic and cultural ties.

The meeting, initially scheduled for 15 minutes, extended for a longer time, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

This is a developing story