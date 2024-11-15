PM Modi In Bihar: Unveils Rs 6,640 Crore Development Projects In Jamui, Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jamui district in Bihar on Friday, where he launched development projects worth a total of Rs 6,640 crore. The occasion marked the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal freedom fighter, and was celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Commemorating Birsa Munda

During the event, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp to honor Birsa Munda's legacy. Munda is celebrated for his role in India's tribal freedom struggle and is an iconic figure in the fight for the rights and dignity of tribal communities.

Housing for Tribal Families: ‘Grih Pravesh’ Ceremony

The Prime Minister virtually participated in the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony for 11,000 houses built under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). These houses are part of a broader initiative aimed at providing dignified living conditions for tribal families in remote areas.

Healthcare Initiatives: Mobile Medical Units (MMUs)

To enhance healthcare accessibility in remote tribal regions, PM Modi launched 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN. Additionally, 30 more MMUs were launched under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in these underserved areas.

Education and Livelihood Support

In a bid to improve education and livelihoods for tribal communities, PM Modi inaugurated several key initiatives:

- 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools aimed at providing quality education to tribal children.

- 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, designed to promote entrepreneurship and improve livelihoods in tribal regions.

Preservation of Tribal History

The Prime Minister also inaugurated two Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), as well as two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok. These institutions will work towards preserving and documenting the history, culture, and contributions of tribal communities.

Infrastructure Development

As part of the infrastructure push, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for various key projects, including 500 km of new roads, improving connectivity in tribal areas and 100 multi-purpose community centers, which will serve as hubs for tribal communities.



Additionally, he laid the foundation for the construction of 25,000 new houses under PM-JANMAN, 1.16 lakh houses under DAJGUA, and 370 hostels for tribal students to ensure better accommodation and educational opportunities.