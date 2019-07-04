PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra occasion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Wishing happiness and prosperity to everyone, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath."

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath. pic.twitter.com/l9v36YlUQ5 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation for Jagannath Rath Yatra.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives," official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 4, 2019

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Thursday morning.

Rath Yatra, or, the 'chariot festival', marks the annual journey of the three deities - Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladwaja (Lord Balabhadra) and Darpadalan (Devi Subhadra) - from the 12th century Jagannath Temple to Devi Gundicha temple.

The deities are placed in three wooden chariots which are pulled by devotees. The Gujarat Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated at the same time as the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri, which attracts millions of Hindu pilgrims every year.

Gujarat Rath Yatra is considered to be most significant after Odisha's Rath Yatra.

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during the Mangal Aarti, before the commencement of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Tight security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the nine-day festival. Over 10,000 police personnel have been deputed for devotees'security and peaceful conduct, police said.