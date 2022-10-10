PM Modi remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav, says he was 'key soldier for democracy during Emergency'

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82. The SP supremo was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the SP veteran, also known as Netaji, saying he was a 'key soldier for democracy during the Emergency', adding "His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest."

In a series of tweets, PM Modi remembered the Samajwadi leader as "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi added.

Talking about his memories with Mulayam Singh, the Prime Minister said, "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."

Notably, the veteran Samajwadi leader and MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Monday after a prolonged illness. His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise. He breathed his last at 8.15 am on Monday, according to hospital sources.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was 82 and had been on a life support system for the past one week, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on August 22. The hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 am on Monday.

The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was reportedly facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital. Singh was also suffering from a urinary infection as well.

Earlier on Sunday, Medanta Hospital had put out a health bulletin stating that the veteran leader`s condition was quite critical and that he was on life-saving drugs.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. Mulayam Singh, who also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence, was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. In July this year, his wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

(With Inputs from Agencies)