New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at 82 on Monday (Oct 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Aug 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1. A panel of Medanta doctors was treating Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party shared a statement by Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav on the same. "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more: Akhilesh Yadav," read the tweet.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

The Samajwadi Party, on Sunday, termed Yadav's health as "quite critical" and mentioned that he was on "live-saving drugs."

Mulayam Singh, referred to as Netaji, founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born on Nov 22, 1939, founded the Samajwadi Party. Yadav had joined Shri Ram Manohar Lohia's socialist movement in the 1950s to fight for farmers' rights. The former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh would call Yadav 'Little Napoleon'.

Looking at his political journey at a glance: He became an MLA in the UP Assembly in 1976 and served as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

In Oct 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party on the values of Shri Ram Manohar Lohia.

Later, he served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the terms 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007.

He also served as a Union Minister of Defence in the Government of India in the United Front government from 1996-98.