PM Modi shares preventive measures against Coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) said there is no need to panic and we need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection against the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

PM Modi also tweeted, "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention."

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

PM Modi also shared a picture that shows the basic protective measures for all. The six measures state:

1. Wash your hands frequently.

2. Maintain social distancing.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

4. Practice respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

5. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care at the earliest.

6. Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

These protective measures by the PM come after 3 people in India have been tested positive for Coronavirus, the recent one being in the capital on Monday (March 3).

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also called up an emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus at 3 pm at Delhi Secretariat. Delhi's Health Minister along with other Delhi's health department officials will be present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the PM and Arvind Kejriwal had a meeting where they discussed on how to work together against the coronavirus.

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died as a result of the virus, the vast majority of them in China. More than 90,000 people have been infected, with cases registered in more than 60 countries.