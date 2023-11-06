PM Modi Speaks With Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Discusses Israel-Hamas Conflict

New Delhi: rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The leaders shared their viewpoints on the challenging circumstances in West Asia resulting from the conflict. With a shared aim of reinstating peace and stability in the region, Modi and Raisi discussed strategies to prevent further escalation.

Taking on to X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, "Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important. Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port."

Earlier, PM Modi also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and discussed the dangers of the escalating Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The two leaders exchanged their views on the threats posed by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The PM also had a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding on October 23 where expressed concerns about terrorism, violence, and the loss of civilian lives.

In a surprise attack on October 7 attack by Hamas approximately 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Hamas killed 1,400 people and seized more than 240 hostages on Oct 7. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported. Meanwhile, Health officials in Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed since beginning of the war.