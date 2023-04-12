PM Modi Thanks Rajasthan CM Gehlot For 'Faith' In Him To Get Work Done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while referring to him as a friend. PM Modi made the remarks during the launch event of the Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister praised Gehlot for attending the event despite the ongoing political crises in his Congress party. The prime minister was addressing the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing. At the end of his address, Modi pointed to the demands put forward by Chief Minister Gehlot as well as the ongoing political tussle in the Congress.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji as he is going through many political crises these days but despite that, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said. The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction rail station. It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and others.

Referring to the railway minister and the chairman of the Railway Board both being from Rajasthan, the prime minister said, "And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... The railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan."

"The work which should have been done immediately after independence has not been done till now... But you have so much faith in me that you have put that work in front of me today. This is your belief, your faith is the strength of my friendship. I thank you for the trust you have in friendship," Modi responded to CM Gehlot's request of connecting three district headquarters with a rail link.

However, CM Gehlot later reacted sharply to the comments made by the Prime Minister. He accused PM Modi to insulting former railways ministers.

Gehlot alleged that the NDA government tried to reduce the importance of Indian Railways by doing away with the separate rail budget. "Today's speech was completely aimd at 2023-2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and it was like the poll agenda of the BJP," said Gehlot. (With PTI inputs)