topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PM MODI NORTHEAST VISIT

PM Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura TOMORROW, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 6,800 crores

With a focus on improving road connectivity, the PM Modi will inaugurate a project for widening the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura tomorrow
  • PM Modi will launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme
  • PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli

Trending Photos

PM Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura TOMORROW, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 6,800 crores

Agartala: PM Narendra Modi is set to visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on December 18 and inaugurate a number of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement read that the projects encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality. PM Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong, the statement said. In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural schemes.

The PMO noted that the North Eastern Council (NEC) was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972, and it has played a key role in the region's socio-economic development by supporting various infrastructure projects and development initiatives.

Also read: LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Bandh 17 Dec: MVA's 'Halla Bol' morcha vs BJP's 'Maafi Mango' protest BEGINS, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar joins protest march

It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors, including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, the PMO said.

At a public function, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores, it said. In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, he will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

A spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam, the PMO said.

In Tripura, Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 4,350 crores. The PMO noted that Modi has focussed on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own. In a key step towards this, he will be launching the 'Grih Pravesh' programme. These houses developed at a cost of over Rs 3,400 crores will cover over two lakh beneficiaries.

With a focus on improving road connectivity, the prime minister will inaugurate a project for widening the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city, it said. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 kilometres in length under the PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 kilometres.

The State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College will also be inaugurated by him. Both states are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February. While the BJP is in power in Tripura, it is working to boost its strength in Meghalaya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

PM Modi northeast visitPM Modi Meghalaya visitpm modi tripura visitPM Modi to inaugurate IIM Shillong

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950