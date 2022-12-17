LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Mumbai Protest 17 Dec: MVA vs BJP, both parties to held protest march TODAY in Mumbai, over 2000 police officers deployed for the security

Maharashtra, Mumbai Protest Live: The MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress would be taking out the `morcha’ (protest march) against the `injustice’ meted out to Maharashtra, `insults’ of the state’s icons like Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, and `atrocities’ against Marathi-speakers in border areas of Karnataka as well as industrial projects being taken out of the state.

State Congress president Nana Patole said people’s anger against the government of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and BJP will be expressed through the morcha. The march will start near J J Hospital and end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai. The MVA protest is being seen as an attempt to rally the allies after the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government was toppled in June this year.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar announced that his party would also organize its own `Maafi Mango’ protest in Mumbai on Saturday demanding apology from the MVA for `insulting’ Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities.