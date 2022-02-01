PM Modi's YouTube channel now has over 1 crore subscribers, highest among world leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) crossed 1 crore subscriptions and is the highest amongst top world leaders.

His channel was created in October 2007 while he was the chief minister of Gujarat and has so far garnered over 164.31 crore views

Some of PM Modi's most-watched videos include Divyangs welcoming him at Kashi in 2019, a small emotional clip with the then ISRO chief K Sivan in 2019 and an hour-long interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

While Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second on the list of global leaders with a total of 36 lakh subscribers, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is on third with 30.7 lakh subscribers. US President Joe Biden, notably, has 7.03 lakh subscribers.

ALSO READ | PM Modi named most popular world leader, leaves behind Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

PM Modi also tops the chart of most YouTube subscribers in comparison with the national leaders. While Congress' Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, his party member Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh subscribers.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscribers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has 1.37 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

PM Modi also has a huge follower base on other social media platforms. He has over 7.5 crore followers on Twitter and has more than 4 crore likes on Facebook.

(With agency inputs)