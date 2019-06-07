close

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala today

This is PM Modi's first visit to the southern state in his second term as prime minister.

In a first after the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Kerala on Friday to address public meetings. This is PM Modi's first visit to the southern state in his second term as prime minister. This is also a first when both PM Modi and Rahul will be in the state during the same period. 

PM Modi will reach Kochi in Kerala at 11.35 pm and stay at the Government Guest House overnight in the port city. On Saturday morning, he is scheduled to visit and offer prayers at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, after reaching there by a special helicopter from the Naval Airport in Kochi. He will also meet and address party functionaries in the temple town. The PM will also inaugurate a permanent helipad in Guruvayur. PM Modi will return to Kochi at 12.40 pm.

Rahul is set to hold six roadshows in the state. He will reach Kozhikkode on Friday morning and he is expected to spend two days in Wayanad, which gifted him a record victory. The Congress president is holding six roadshows in Malappuram and Wayanad districts. He is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently.

