Ayodhya live: Ram temple will become the modern symbol of our traditions, says PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:51 PM Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations: PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:47 PM Ram Janmabhoomi has got freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for cause of Ram temple. It is my good fortune that the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust invited me, giving me an opportunity to witness this historic moment. I heartily thank the trust for this: PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:45 PM A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries: PM Narendra Modi.

5 August 2020, 13:42 PM Lord Ram has been inspiration for us everyday: PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:42 PM I want to thank those who fouht for Ram temple. Whole India is celebrating today. Golden chapter written today as centuries long wait has come to an end: PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:40 PM 'Jai Siyaram'. This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion: PM Narendra Modi

5 August 2020, 13:38 PM Entire India under Lord Ram's spell today. Crores of Indians cannot believe this moment has come: PM Modi

5 August 2020, 13:35 PM Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'

5 August 2020, 13:33 PM PM Modi begins his address at Ayodhya after bhoomi pujan.

5 August 2020, 13:32 PM Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat



5 August 2020, 13:26 PM There is a wave of joy in the whole country today. It is a pleasure to have centuries of fulfillment. The greatest joy is to make India self-reliant, the self-confidence of which there was a lack of self-realisation is being established today, says Mohan Bhagwat.

5 August 2020, 13:21 PM So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

5 August 2020, 13:21 PM So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

5 August 2020, 13:17 PM Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' concludes at Ayodhya. Soil from more than 2000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the rituals.



5 August 2020, 13:16 PM Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally: UP CM Yogi

5 August 2020, 13:13 PM UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for fulfiling the dreams of generations of Indians by laying the foundation stone of Ram temple.

5 August 2020, 13:04 PM President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates all on the inauguration of Ram Mandir construction! राम-मंदिर निर्माण के शुभारंभ पर सभी को बधाई! मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु राम के मंदिर का निर्माण न्यायप्रक्रिया के अनुरूप तथा जनसाधारण के उत्साह व सामाजिक सौहार्द के संबल से हो रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि मंदिर परिसर, रामराज्य के आदर्शों पर आधारित आधुनिक भारत का प्रतीक बनेगा। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 13:02 PM Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं। राम प्रेम हैं

वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम करुणा हैं

वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम न्याय हैं

वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 12:58 PM Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' concludes. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and President of Ram Mandir Trust Nitya Gopal Das are now present on the stage.

5 August 2020, 12:53 PM PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 12:36 PM Nine bricks are kept here. These were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken: Priest at Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken."#Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/Qk5VWNsPV3 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 12:28 PM PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat take part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 12:27 PM Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu read out Ramayana with the personal staff at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. On the auspicious occasion of the Bhoomi Pujan for construction of a grandiose temple for Lord Rama at his birthplace, Ayodhya, the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu along with his spouse, Smt. Usha Naidu, read out Ramayana with the personal staff at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. pic.twitter.com/Bso0lYMZHd — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 12:13 PM PM Narendra Modi takes part in Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 12:12 PM PM Modi plants a Parijat sapling ahead of foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple. #WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/2WD8dAuBfJ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 12:07 PM PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla Virajmaan, performs 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site. (Read more here)

5 August 2020, 12:00 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.

5 August 2020, 11:47 AM PM Modi reaches Hanuman Garhi temple with UP CM Yogi Adityanath



5 August 2020, 11:38 AM One-time unique security code for guests attending Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. (Read more here)



5 August 2020, 11:35 AM PM Narendra Modi reaches Ayodhya, UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes him

5 August 2020, 11:24 AM PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan.

5 August 2020, 11:22 AM This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Swami Chidananda Saraswati

5 August 2020, 11:16 AM As per tradition, PM Modi will first visit the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in Ayodhya. Premises of the temple were sanitised earlier today. He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to Ram Lalla and lay the foundation stone for RamTemple.

5 August 2020, 11:15 AM Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat present at Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan' event.

5 August 2020, 11:01 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi temple, said on Wednesday (August 5, 2020). "We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi," he added. Read more here

5 August 2020, 10:57 AM PM Narendra Modi leaves from Lucknow for Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

5 August 2020, 10:44 AM West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweets: "Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!" Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 10:37 AM PM Narendra Modi reaches Lucknow for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

5 August 2020, 10:32 AM Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 10:22 AM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 10:05 AM Ahead of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the Babri Masjid incident will always remain in Ayodhya’s legacy. #BabriMasjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai pic.twitter.com/RIhWyUjcYT — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 09:41 AM PM Narendra Modi to plant 'parijaat' sapling ahead of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya. (Read more here)



5 August 2020, 09:39 AM COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’. (Read more here)



5 August 2020, 09:34 AM PM Modi leaves from Delhi for Ayodhya to attend Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. PM @narendramodi leaves for Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/gIPyz7HCJJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 09:26 AM USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NofEWuM3E5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

5 August 2020, 09:23 AM Shiv Sena has put banners across Mumbai giving credit of the construction of Ram temple to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The banners are put in Dadar, Pawai and Worli areas of Mumbai. In the banner it is written that Balasaheb's call to construct Ram Temple has made it possible for Hindus to realise the dream of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

5 August 2020, 09:21 AM Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath leaves from Lucknow for Ayodhya to attend the Bhumi Pujan cermeony.

5 August 2020, 09:06 AM The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das arrives at the Janmabhoomi campus at 9 am. He will offer prayers to Ramlala in temporary temple. Acharya Satyendra Das will be present near Ramlala during PM Modi's visit.

5 August 2020, 09:02 AM Hours before the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan event, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shares an original document of the Constitution of India that has a sketch of Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020