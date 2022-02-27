हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets Sadhguru on Mahashivratri, prays to Adiyogi for blessings upon mankind

“The Adiyogi guides us to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect,” said PM Modi in his letter conveying Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

PM Narendra Modi greets Sadhguru on Mahashivratri, prays to Adiyogi for blessings upon mankind

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Mahashivratri greetings to Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation and asked him to guide us “to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect.” 

“It is heartening to learn about the organization of the auspicious Mahashivaratri celebrations,” the PM wrote adding that it was “an occasion to remember the omnipresence of the Adiyogi.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged Sadhguru’s “indefatigable efforts for the spiritual progress of people” and appreciated the “multi-faceted initiatives for environment conservation, projects for rural upliftment (and) education, health and community revitalization” which he described as “aimed at bringing about a positive change in numerous lives.”

PM Modi’s letter comes in the backdrop of Isha’s annual night-long Mahashivratri festivities that draws a viewership of over 100 million people from 170 countries. The 12-hour event will commence on the evening of 1st March at 6 p.m. and culminate at 6 a.m. the next day. 

Thanking the Prime Minister for his warm wishes, Isha Foundation tweeted, “We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji for his warm wishes for #Mahashivaratri festivities at Adiyogi. @PMOIndia”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modi‪‪Isha Foundation‬Sadhguru Jaggi VasudevaSadhguruMaha Shivratri
Next
Story

JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked, tweets asking for crypto donations for Ukraine, Russia posted

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed