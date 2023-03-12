PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Poll-Bound Karnataka Ahead Of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Inauguration

New Delhi: Ahead of inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, and dedicating IIT Dharwad and the "longest" railway platform in the world to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (March 12, 2023) held a massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka. Hundreds of people lined up along the streets of Karnataka's Mandya city and welcomed PM Modi by showering flowers on him.

Prime Minister Modi is in Karnataka to dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, during his sixth visit to the state this year.

According to an official release, Prime Minister will today dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya, and thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad.

In what is being seen as the high point of the visit, Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes, the release said, adding that it will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores.

The project will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

Modi will later travel to Hubballi-Dharwad, where he will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by him in February 2019.

Tomorrow new works will be launched that will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Hubballi-Dharwad. https://t.co/M8tDz3TdX5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year B.Tech. Programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. And Ph.D. Programs.

He will also dedicate to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.

Modi is also scheduled to address a large gathering at the event, where he will also dedicate the electrification of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section and the upgradation of the Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region, and for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1,040 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores.