PM Narendra Modi lauds indigenously-designed Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3, calls it ‘shining example of Make in India’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) congratulated the Indian nuclear scientists after the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the indigenously designed reactor is an example of "Make in India". "Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements!" he tweeted.

BJP leader and Minister of State, Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to inform that India’s first indigenously built 700MWe PHWR Atomic Power project KAPP-3, Kakrapar, Gujarat has achieved criticality at 9:36 AM on Wednesday.

“Indeed a big achievement for #NPCIL and #MakeInIndia program under the leadership of PM @narendramodi,’’ Singh tweeted.

The Kakrapar power station is situated on the banks of River Tapti and is roughly 80 kilometers from Surat.

The KAPP-3 and 4 are of the Mark V category of Indian Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor design. The reactors are equipped with improved safety features and steam generators.

The commissioning of power supply, various service systems, various pumps, etc., are completed and further erection and commissioning activities are in progress towards commencement of hydro test of Primary Heat Transport System.

Union Power Minister RK Singh had on Tuesday said that India will generate close to 60 per cent of the country’s installed electricity capacity from renewable sources by 2030, adding that India’s clean energy capacity would touch 510 GW by that period, which includes 60 GW of hydropower.