PM Modi meets Nadda, BJP secretaries, reviews preparations for 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP president J P Nadda and party's national secretaries at his official residence in the national capital on Sunday (July 11, 2021) and was briefed on party's organisational activities and the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

Party chief Nadda along with general secretary, organisation, BL Santhosh chaired a meeting with the secretaries and party workers where he reviewed the preparations in the five-poll bound staes. They later called on the PM and apprised him of the developments, PTI reported.

In the hour-long meeting with the secretaries, Nadda reviewed the ongoing organisational activities, including those related to promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive, were discussed. The Assembly elections in five states, due early next year, and several bypolls were also discussed.

As per sources, former Maharashtra ministers Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde, MPs from Uttar Pradesh Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar, Anupam Hazra and Satya Kumar were present at the meet. This was Nadda's first physical meeting with these BJP office-bearers following their appointment last year.

The meeting comes just days after a major reshuffle in the Union cabinet.

PM Modi held similar meetings at his residence last month with the BJP general secretaries and the heads of the saffron party's different wings on June 6 and 7.

Elections to five states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Goa, are scheduled for next year.

