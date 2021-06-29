हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. PM Modi's crucial meeting with his top ministers and the NSA comes in the backdrop of a drone attack on IAF station in Jammu.

PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. PM Modi's crucial meeting with his top ministers and the NSA comes in the backdrop of a drone attack on IAF station in Jammu.

Ahead of this meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Air Force Chief, the sources said.

Notably, the meeting also took place a day after Rajnath Singh concluded his two-day visit to Ladakh. Though there has been no official word on the agenda of the high-level meeting which is taking place at the prime minister's residence, the situation in J&K and along the LAC is expected to be the top focus. 

In a major security concern, a drone attack was carried out on the Jammu Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday. Explosives were dropped on the IAF station in Jammu by two drones. The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, alert Army soldiers thwarted a possible attack by drones on a military station in Jammu on June 28. "Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops," he said.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has said that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to be behind the drone attack.

The Centre has handed over the investigation into the drone attack to the NIA. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAmit ShahRajnath SinghNSAAjit Dovaldrone attackJ&K
Next
Story

Indian Railways to launch 58 critical, 68 super-critical projects worth over Rs 11,5000 crore

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Bollywood Breaking: Deepika's comeback on social media!