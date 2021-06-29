PM Narendra Modi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. PM Modi's crucial meeting with his top ministers and the NSA comes in the backdrop of a drone attack on IAF station in Jammu.

Ahead of this meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Air Force Chief, the sources said.

Notably, the meeting also took place a day after Rajnath Singh concluded his two-day visit to Ladakh. Though there has been no official word on the agenda of the high-level meeting which is taking place at the prime minister's residence, the situation in J&K and along the LAC is expected to be the top focus.

In a major security concern, a drone attack was carried out on the Jammu Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday. Explosives were dropped on the IAF station in Jammu by two drones. The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, alert Army soldiers thwarted a possible attack by drones on a military station in Jammu on June 28. "Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops," he said.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has said that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to be behind the drone attack.

The Centre has handed over the investigation into the drone attack to the NIA.

