PM Narendra Modi says 12,500 AYUSH centres to be built across country

New Delhi: Underlining his government's emphasis on better healthcare facilities for citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that 12,500 AYUSH centres will be built across the country in the time to come.

The main focus of these centres will be empowering the community for self-care by imbibing AYUSH based healthy food and lifestyle, social behaviour and use of medicinal plants for primary health care.

PM Modi, speaking at the Yoga Awards ceremony, elaborated that of the 12,500 AYUSH centres in the country, 4,000 will be constituted in 2019 alone.

Emphasising on the need to connect new-age technology with the traditional practices of Ayush medicine, PM Modi said that his government is working closely with Ayush professionals in ensuring better healthcare for citizens at large. He also launched ten AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres located in Haryana.

The Prime Minister further said that India has vast and ancient texts highlighting the importance of Ayurveda and Yoga.