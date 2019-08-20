PM Narendra Modi speaks to UK PM Boris Johnson, raises concern over violence infront of Indian High Commission in London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concern over the violence and vandalism perpetrated in front of the Indian High Commission in London, the UK, on India's Independence Day (August 15), in a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Regretting the incident, Johnson assured all necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors. PM Modi also drew Johnson's attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

PM Modi pointed out that terrorism had plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe. He stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as ISIS.

Both the leaders agreed that as the world’s pre-eminent democracies, the two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today.

While PM Modi congratulated Johnson on his new role as UK PM, Johnson too warmly congratulated PM Modi on his emphatic electoral victory for the second term in his office.

PM Modi also expressed his readiness to work with Johnson for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UK. The two leaders look forward to interacting during the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France in August.