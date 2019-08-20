close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks to UK PM Boris Johnson, raises concern over violence infront of Indian High Commission in London

Regretting the incident, Johnson assured all necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors. PM Modi also drew Johnson's attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means. 

PM Narendra Modi speaks to UK PM Boris Johnson, raises concern over violence infront of Indian High Commission in London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concern over the violence and vandalism perpetrated in front of the Indian High Commission in London, the UK, on India's Independence Day (August 15), in a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Live TV

Regretting the incident, Johnson assured all necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors. PM Modi also drew Johnson's attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means. 

PM Modi pointed out that terrorism had plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe. He stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as ISIS.

Both the leaders agreed that as the world’s pre-eminent democracies, the two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today.

While PM Modi congratulated Johnson on his new role as UK PM, Johnson too warmly congratulated PM Modi on his emphatic electoral victory for the second term in his office.

PM Modi also expressed his readiness to work with Johnson for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UK. The two leaders look forward to interacting during the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France in August.

Tags:
Narendra ModiBoris JohnsonIndian High Commission
Next
Story

Combined Medical Services Examination 2019: UPSC declares candidates qualifying for interview/personality test

Must Watch

PT7M9S

DNA: Non Stop News, August 20th, 2019